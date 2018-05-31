Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DT Kyle Williams explains why he returned for another year.

A look at the battles for starting jobs in Dolphins camp.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was a visitor at Patriots practice.

Jets WR Jermaine Kearse could end up on the roster bubble.

The Ravens are looking for some young pass-rushers to step forward.

Bengals rookie DT Andrew Brown wants to honor his late mother.

Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward is making a good first impression.

The Steelers unveiled their new throwback uniforms, which aren’t ugly this time.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has high hopes for QB Deshaun Watson.

The Colts have something resembling depth on the defensive line.

The Jaguars added some TE depth.

The Titans are hosting the Buccaneers for some preseason joint practices.

Broncos DE DeMarcus Walker is bigger, and wants to have a bigger impact.

Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens thinks he could take the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is putting in extra work with the rookies.

Raiders RB Doug Martin has impressed in his early work with the team.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is ditching his brace.

Tracking the daily attendance at Giants ahem, voluntary OTAs is a thing because of Odell Beckham.

Eagles RB Jay Ajayi is ready to carry the load in his contract year.

Washington DT Jonathan Allen continues to look good as he comes back from injury.

The Bears aren’t fully stocked at OLB, but coordinator Vic Fangio believes they can rush the passer.

Lions WR Golden Tate lost in ping pong to a race car driver, because May.

Packers RB Aaron Jones helped a lady in a wheelchair at the airport.

The Vikings are looking at Mike Remmers at RG during OTAs.

Fatherhood has changed things for Falcons RB Tevin Coleman.

Taking a look at the Panthers QBs not named Cam Newton.

The Saints are testing LB Demario Davis‘ versatility this offseason.

The Buccaneers think their run game can be better than it was last year.

Cardinals CB Jamar Taylor is settling into his new home.

Rams P Greg Zuerlein is back to practice after back surgery.

The 49ers are selling plenty of their throwback jerseys.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is happy with his OL progress.