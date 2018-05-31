Titans, Bucs working out plans for joint practices this summer

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota were the top two picks in the 2015 NFL draft and they’ll get a chance to meet up before their fourth seasons get underway.

The Buccaneers and Titans are set to play a preseason game on August 18th and the two teams are working out the details of joint practices that would take place in Tennessee before that contest. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the teams are “trying to work through those dates and what those practices may look like” ahead of any formal announcement.

“I’m sure we haven’t made an official announcement, but those are things that I think our players enjoy,” Vrabel said, via the Tennessean. “I think we can improve on, to see where we’re at against another team, situationally, how they play coverage, how we match up against maybe their receivers or how we rush against their line as opposed to seeing the same faces all the time.”

Mariota and Winston have shared the field once in the regular season, but it’s been a while. The Bucs and Titans met to open the 2015 season and Tennessee won 42-14 behind four Mariota touchdown passes.