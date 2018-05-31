Washington exec linked to cheerleader allegations resigns

Getty Images

The unfolding Washington cheerleader scandal has apparently cost at least one executive his job.

According to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan, team executive Dennis Greene has resigned.

Greene was previously the team’s president of business operations, but those duties were taken over when Brian Lefemina was hired from the league office two weeks ago. As recently as this morning, Greene was listed on the team website as president of hospitality.

The resignation came just before a new story in the New York Times which listed new details about Greene’s involvement in a trip to Costa Rica in which cheerleaders said they felt like escorts. The team had promised they were “immediately looking into” the allegations.

Greene had been with the team since 2001.

It’s unclear based on the report from The Fan if Greene was removed specifically because of the cheerleader story or for other reasons.

The Times article details the involvement of the cheerleader ambassadors, who weren’t actual cheerleaders, but attractive props who made appearances on behalf of the team. Greene would reportedly survey a line of the ambassadors before games.

“He would look each of us up and down and say, I want that one and that one, and everyone hated when you got selected for that,” a former ambassador said to the Times. “It was humiliating, like we were cattle.”