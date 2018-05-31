Getty Images

Who has two thumbs and uses them to type messages from a burner account on Twitter?

Yes, the strange story engulfing 76er G.M. Bryan Colangelo carries an unintended silver lining. It gave us a basis for Thursday’s PFT Live draft.

The topic: Which NFL figure is most likely to have a burner account?

Chris Simms, who apparently doesn’t have a burner account because he doesn’t even use the Twitter account that carries his name, had three bad choices. But Stats, who was mad at me because he had to read questions from the @PFTPMPosse earlier in the show, determined Simms to be the winner.

Check out the video and share your thoughts on who did better, along with any ideas on who else you’d suspect to have a burner account.