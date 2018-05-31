Yes, Mark Geragos’ claim of a “dramatic turn” in the Kaepernick case is significant

Getty Images

For those who already have decided that they hate Colin Kaepernick, anything and everything that potentially supports his collusion case against the NFL will be met with cries of WHO CARES or BIG DEAL or FAKE NEWS or GOOD RIDDANCE. But the recent comment from Kaepernick’s lawyer about a “dramatic turn” in the grievance really is significant.

Mark Geragos has, as a practical matter, written a check. A big check. And he either has the money in the account to honor it, or he doesn’t.

If he does, then those who have been insisting for months that the collusion case is destined to fail may have to revisit their position. If he doesn’t, then Geragos will have burned a chunk of his professional credibility by making a promise that he failed to deliver.

So stay tuned. Sit back. Heat the corn kernels until the pressure builds to the point that the hull ruptures. Even if nothing happens, the vow from Geragos means that will be something.