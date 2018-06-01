Adonis Alexander dismissed from Virginia Tech, expected to apply for supplemental draft

Getty Images

Cornerback Adonis Alexander was expected to be a 2019 draft pick, but his entry to the NFL may come sooner than that.

Alexander was dismissed from the Virginia Tech football team on Friday for what the Roanoke Times reports are academic issues.

“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuentes said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, Alexander’s next step is expected to be applying for the supplemental draft this summer. If he’s selected, the team picking him will surrender their pick in the same round in the 2019 draft. The last player selected in a supplemental draft was offensive lineman Isaiah Battle, who was selected by the Rams in the fifth round in 2015.

Alexander has 125 tackles and seven interceptions over the last three seasons. His size — Alexander is 6’3″ — will likely be appealing to some teams, although previous suspensions at school and his dismissal will be weighed against any potential upside they may see in the former Hokie.