Alleged horse punching Eagles fan sues police, team claiming he didn’t punch horse

AP

The Philadelphia Eagles fan that was arrested for allegedly punching a police horse at the NFC Championship game in January is now suing the Philadelphia police and the Eagles claiming he did not punch the animal.

According to Joseph A. Gambardello of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Andrew Tornetta filed the suit Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

The suit claims that the alleged false arrest and beating he received afterward caused him “physical pain, discomfort, trauma, humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, inability to perform simple activities of daily living, depression characterized by feelings of despair, hopelessness, and despondency.”

The Eagles are named as defendants for supposedly failing to supervise the police acting on their behalf. The claim seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

Tornetta was the second Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse during the playoffs. Taylor Hendricks was arrested the week before when the Eagles played the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round.