Bills file trademark for “Respect the Process”

Getty Images

“Respect the Process.”

That’s the Bills’ motto. Or is it the 76ers’ motto?

The Bills filed a trademark for “Respect the Process” on May 23, trademark attorney Josh Gerben tweeted. The team wants to use the phrase on cellephone cases, magnets, flags, towels, water bottles, door mats and in video games, according to the application.

The 76ers have used the phrase “Trust the Process” in their rebuilding efforts.

While the 76ers never filed for a trademark, Joel Embiid did for “The Process” in 2016. The center, who has “The Process” as his background picture on Twitter, could block the Bills’ filing by his own application, per Gerben.