Broncos get words of wisdom from Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware

Getty Images

The Broncos have gone younger at a number of positions since they won a Super Bowl, but they don’t mind letting some of the old guys from that team hang around.

According to Lindsay Jones of USA Today, the Broncos had Peyton Manning talk to the team after Thursday’s OTA practice.

“He just talked a little bit about being a pro, and what that means, and how that’s something that is not just while they’re here,” Broncos quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s on the field, it’s in the meeting rooms, the weight room. It’s when they are away from the facility. I think that was a great message he could convey to the entire team.”

The Broncos also had former pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware in this week as a guest coach, where he worked with first-rounder Bradley Chubb and others.

But Manning still lives in Denver, and has been a resource for players on a regular basis.

“He’s been receptive to questions and different things,” quarterback Case Keenum said. “He’s a great tool to have right here in your backyard.”

The Broncos still have a number of key parts from the Super Bowl team Manning was part of, but as those numbers dwindle, having him impart wisdom on the newcomers can’t hurt.