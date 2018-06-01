Browns still easing Baker Mayfield into life in the NFL

AP

Baker Mayfield‘s going to get plenty of exposure, particularly when Hard Knocks cranks up to document the Browns and their No. 1 pick in training camp.

But for the moment, the Browns are trying to ease him into life in the NFL, on and off the field.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns haven’t made Mayfield available for interviews during their two open OTAs, and he’s still working with the third string, behind Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

“He’s done some good things,” Jackson said. “He obviously is learning the National Football League game, but he’s working at it each and every day. He goes in there and gets his reps, and he makes the most of them. As I said before, we drafted a very talented player. Glad that we have him. He works extremely hard. He’s competing hard. . . .

“As we go, there will be more that he gets. We’ve got to start him off and get him acclimated to all of this and how it all works through meetings, his teammates, the locker room, being on the field and being coached.”

There has been a specific emphasis on getting him comfortable under center, since he worked mostly from the shotgun in college. But Jackson said there has only been one ball on the ground, a sign of progress.

And they’re apparently willing to let him learn at his own pace.