Cardinals sign a running back

The Cardinals had a roster spot open up this week when undrafted rookie fullback Austin Ramesh decided to walk away from football after several concussions during his college career at Wisconsin.

Arizona has filled that roster spot and the vacancy in their backfield. Former Tulane running back Sherman Badie announced on Twitter that he’s signed with the team.

Badie ran 296 times for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 56 passes for 419 yards and a touchdown over four collegiate seasons. He worked out for the Cowboys last month without landing a job.

David Johnson fronts the Cardinals running back group with T.J. Logan, D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and 2018 fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds also in the mix for roster spots.