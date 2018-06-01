Chargers sign Derwin James

AP

The Chargers have kicked off June by signing their first-round pick from this year’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have signed safety Derwin James. James was the 17th overall pick in April and signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

There were plenty of predictions in the days and weeks leading up to the draft that had James going earlier in the first round after starring at Florida State, but he wound up lingering long enough for the Chargers to add him to their secondary.

James has been working at strong safety during OTAs, but, per the team’s website, he’s expected to add to his portfolio as he gets comfortable at the professional level. Wherever he winds up come September, it’s a good bet that he’ll be in the starting lineup.