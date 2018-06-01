Damarious Randall has topped 1 million retweets

Getty Images

Browns safety Damarious Randall has made clear he was joking when he offered to buy a jersey to anyone who retweeted him, but people are still retweeting him anyway.

Randall is now well over 1 million retweets for his tweet promising that, “If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey.”

That puts him in some elite Twitter company: Randall is now No. 7 on the list of the most retweeted tweets of all time. He’s unlikely to reach No. 1, however, which was the tweet of a random guy who was told by Wendy’s that he would get a year of free chicken nuggets if he could get 18 million retweets. That tweet is currently over 3 million retweets.

Randall may have dodged a bullet last night, when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night.