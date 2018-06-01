Danny Amendola much more popular in Miami now

AP

Danny Amendola was never very popular in the Miami locker room, until he was.

When the Dolphins signed the former Patriots wideout this offseason, they gained a talented performer as well as a new friend.

Amendola scrapped on the field with Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain last year, an incident which led to an ejection and eventually a $9,115 fine for McCain.

“I have a lot of respect for Bobby,” Amendola said, via Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’re teammates. It’s nothing personal. We’re good. . . .

“He and I are cut from the same cloth. We like to compete. It brings the best out of both of us. He’s made me better. I’m competing my tail off against him.”

Likewise, McCain was ready to leave the past in the past.

“We hope to bring a championship to this city and with him being in New England, he’s got a couple piled up,” McCain said. “At the end of the day, he is here, and we’re ready to go get it.”

The Dolphins brought the 32-year-old Amendola in after getting rid of Jarvis Landry this offseason, and hope he can continue to be as productive as he’s been, now that he’s a friend and not an enemy.