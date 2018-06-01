David Tepper will get a substantial tax savings for buying the Panthers

AP

New Panthers owner David Tepper has always had great timing, as evidenced by his enormous success as a hedge fund manager. His timing has never been more impeccable than it was when he bought an NFL team.

Beyond the fact that he nailed down the $2.275 billion price just before the U.S. Supreme Court opened the floodgates on gambling (possibly resulting in a tremendous spike in franchise values), Tepper will benefit on the back end from a tax law that allows him to essentially drive down the practical cost of the transaction by many millions of dollars.

As explained by Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer, Tepper will be able to write off roughly $120 million per year for the next 15 years. A tax expert explained to Peralta that the law makes the effective price of the franchise roughly $1.7 billion.

Of course, this reality was baked into the purchase price. Peralta notes that the availability of this write off actually drives up the value of sports franchises, because the sellers know that the buyers will benefit from the law allowing the write off.

Which also helps the federal and state governments, given that team founder Jerry Richardson and his partners will be paying taxes on the gains realized from their original investments in the team.

To summarize: The rich always find ways to get richer, via the write off. And the government always finds ways to get its cut.