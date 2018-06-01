Dolphins sign Bobby McCain to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed a couple of draft picks on Friday and they agreed on a contract extension with a veteran member of the team.

Cornerback Bobby McCain was headed into the final year of his rookie deal, but he won’t be a free agent in 2019. McCain shared a picture of his contract signing on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the four-year extension with the Dolphins with a total value of $27 million. There are $13 million in guarantees included in the deal, .

McCain joined the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick in 2015 and has played in every game over his first three professional seasons. McCain has primarily worked out of the slot in those appearances and has 121 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions on the stat sheet.