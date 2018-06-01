Dolphins sign two more draft picks

Getty Images

The Dolphins got a big bump in cap space on Friday and they’ve put a chunk of it to use signing members of their draft class.

The team announced the signing of four picks, including the previous reported deals for first-round defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and sixth-round cornerback Cornell Armstrong. The unreported pacts were the team’s seventh-round picks — linebacker Quentin Poling and kicker Jason Sanders — and they are down to four unsigned picks.

Poling had 373 tackles, 18 sacks, and 7 interceptions over four seasons at Ohio University while Sanders made 25-of-35 field goals and 111-of-112 extra points at New Mexico. The only other kicker in Miami is undrafted free agent acquisition Greg Joseph, so the two rookies will be competing for the job over the summer.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback Bobby McCain to an extension on Friday, which is the first day they were able to make use of $17 million in cap space provided by Ndamukong Suh‘s post-June 1 release.