Dont’a Hightower feeling good, taking “every measure” to avoid another injury

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower wasn’t on the field for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII because he tore his pectoral during the regular season and he said Thursday that it hurt to have to watch that game from the sideline.

Hightower brushed off the notion that his presence would have led to a different outcome, although it couldn’t have hurt New England’s chances to have their best linebacker on the field in Minneapolis. Hightower is back on the field now and working in full even as he takes “every measure” to make sure he doesn’t wind up back on injured reserve.

“I’ve been doing everything since OTAs started,” Hightower said in comments distributed by the team. “Still rehabbing and still getting my extra lifts and all that other good stuff in, but as far as how I feel, I feel good. I’m still going to continue to do that — a lot of preventive work throughout the season — so I’m just concentrating on staying healthy.”

Hightower has missed parts of the last four seasons and last year’s 11-game absence was the biggest by far for the 2012 first-round pick. Figuring out a way to take things the other way would be a step in the right direction as the Patriots try for yet another trip to the Super Bowl.