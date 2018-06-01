Falcons sign Jaeden Graham, waive Joey Ivie

Getty Images

The Falcons announced they signed tight end Jaeden Graham on Friday. In a corresponding move, they waived defensive tackle Joey Ivie with an injury settlement.

Graham signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Yale. He participated in their rookie minicamp.

In his final season at Yale, Graham earned first team All-Ivy League honors after starting 10 games and finishing the season with four touchdowns and 26 receptions.

Ivie signed with the Falcons in October and spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January.

The Florida product was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.