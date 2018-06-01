Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookie OL Wyatt Teller is cleaning up his diet.

Who is the Dolphins’ fastest wide receiver?

The Patriots enjoyed spending some time with Kobe Bryant.

Getting traded to the Jets revived DL Henry Anderson‘s career.

Alex Lewis has seen time at center as the Ravens try different looks on the offensive line.

Which undrafted rookies have the best chance to stick with the Bengals?

Browns coach Hue Jackson will be jumping into a lake on Friday.

An injury may speed up the need for Steelers rookie T Chukwuma Okorafor to join the lineup.

What height, weight and speed are the Texans looking for in prospects?

Examining the depth on the Colts offensive line.

LB Telvin Smith is looking for more from the Jaguars defense.

How important is WR Corey Davis to the Titans’ success?

Peyton Manning stopped by Broncos practice.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka enjoys working with Patrick Mahomes.

Chargers S Derwin James took in a Dodgers game.

Keith Smith is happy to be with a Raiders team that believes in fullbacks.

Patience is one key for Cowboys defensive backs under position coach Kris Richard.

The Giants’ defense reminds DT Dalvin Tomlinson of his college days.

A look at how Eagles WR Nelson Agholor turned things around last year.

Rob Kelley isn’t too stressed about the competition for playing time in Washington’s backfield.

What should we expect from Bears WR Taylor Gabriel in 2018?

The Lions are looking for problem solvers at linebacker.

Signing TE Marcedes Lewis and T Byron Bell continues a new approach for the Packers.

Will WR Laquon Treadwell be a factor for the Vikings this season?

DE Jack Crawford thinks the Falcons defensive line can be a strong group.

Said Panthers CB Corn Elder of missing last year with a knee injury, “I was excited to get things going. But I believe that everything happens for a reason. I just took it as a blessing in disguise and got to learn the game.”

Looking forward to watching DE Marcus Davenport go against T Terron Armstead at Saints practice.

C Ryan Jensen is fitting right in with the Buccaneers.

Cardinals DE Moubarek Djeri has been studying other pass rushers as he makes up for lost time on the football field.

Rams T Andrew Whitworth is ready for his 13th NFL season.

49ers DL Solomon Thomas opened up about his sister’s suicide.

The Seahawks continue to stress a run-first mentality.