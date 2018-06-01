John Elway sticks up for Joe Ellis (and, in turn, for himself)

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
With the daughter of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen hoping to take control of the franchise in a manner that would seem to run afoul of the meticulous plans made by Bowlen before he relinquished control to a group of trustees, Broncos G.M. and president of football operations John Elway has issued a statement supporting team president and CEO Joe Ellis.

“I want to make one thing clear about yesterday’s news,” Elway said. “Joe Ellis is doing an incredible job and I have full confidence in him. He’s got all of our support. Pat put a lot of good people in place to follow his plan, and that’s what they’re doing.”

The plan consists of the trustees deciding when and if one of Bowlen’s seven children will be ready to take over the team. In theory, the trustees could decide that it will never happen, which could (again, in theory) result in a sale of the franchise.

By supporting Ellis, Elway necessarily is supporting himself. Unlike every other G.M. in the NFL (except for Jerry Jones), Elway operates with virtual autonomy and independence, with no chance of an owner strolling in to Elway’s office and asking a bunch of questions, demanding a bunch of answers, and hinting that a bunch of changes could be made if things don’t improve.

So if the effort to find which of the seven children is best suited to serve as owner (which may include assessing which of them would be most friendly to the current power structure of the team) becomes short-circuited, the child who emerges as the owner could end up installing his or her own preferred executives.

The fact that Ellis and Elway have publicly pushed back against Beth Bowlen Wallace could make their ouster much more likely, if she ever gets in. Ghe fact that they’ve publicly engaged her suggests that they have a high degree of confidence that, if push comes to lawsuit (and it feels like that’s where this is heading), Beth Bowlen Wallace won’t be taking over.

4 responses to “John Elway sticks up for Joe Ellis (and, in turn, for himself)

  1. So Pat Bowlen owns team. Pat Bowlen doesn’t feel confident in just handing it over to his daughter, instead feeling it’s in the best interest of his franchise to be left under the discretion of a board of trustees he hand picked. He obviously didn’t feel like his daughter was a suitable owner, didn’t trust that his franchise was best off left directly in her hands, and now that he’s been away for a few years with the Alzheimer’s unfortunately and inevitably progressing, she decides to walk in and simply demand that it be given to her and try to sue for the rights to something that she doesn’t have the right to.

    I can see why Mr. Bowlen chose the board of trustees over her.

  2. Feel sorry for the Bowlen Family in that the long legacy left by Pat Bowlen seemingly will be lost with his ultimate passing, later on. We forget sometimes that the family would likely want the ownership of their dad/grandpa’s team to rightfully stay in the family. I wonder if the trust is set up in his will or will his passing, when that happens, start a whole new inheritance fight?

  3. halfc, it’s not that simple. There was a list of requirements in the plan and she believes she met the requirements. The trustees don’t agree.

    A situation like this almost always ends up with a court deciding.

  4. I am really big on having clear cut wills. In this case, it would have probably just made sense to sell the team and give each kid their cut. If other kids didn’t want team, and one did. Let them have it and the others get money until their part is paid out. This seems convoluted and in turn probably ruining their families relationships. (No fault of Pat Bowlen)

