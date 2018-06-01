Johnny Manziel makes CFL preseason debut

AP

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played an NFL game since 2015, but he still creates excitement and headlines . . . and draws fans.

Hamilton fans chanted Manziel’s name Friday night as Tiger-Cats starter Jeremiah Masoli played longer than expected in the CFL exhibition game against Toronto.

Manziel entered with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter, via Mike Rodak of ESPN, and the backup quarterback completed 9 of 12 passes for 80 yards. Manziel played five possessions.

Masoli played seven possessions, throwing for 56 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. But Hamilton coach June Jones already has declared that Masoli “absolutely” will start the regular-season opener June 16.

Manziel played two Spring League games in April before deciding to sign with the Tiger-Cats, where he will try to resurrect his career. A first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, the former Heisman Trophy winner went 2-6 with seven interceptions and seven touchdowns in two NFL seasons.