Josh Doctson feels his confidence rising

Getty Images

An Achilles injury made Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson‘s rookie season an almost total washout and his work in 2017 looked a lot like what you’d expect from a player getting his first extended taste of professional life.

There were some highlights, including six touchdown catches, but it was an inconsistent overall package on the way to 35 catches for 502 yards. Those ups and downs may pay some dividends on the field in Washington this year.

Doctson said that last year’s experience worked to build his confidence heading into this season and likened the way he feels now to the way he felt at TCU when he was on his way to becoming a first-round pick.

“It’s just being comfortable, man,” Doctson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Being comfortable and trusting myself. … The biggest thing is confidence level. You give anybody confidence and he’ll be fine. You have high school players who could come out here and play through confidence. It’s kind of surreal when you first get here, then last year was my first year playing. Just kind of calmed it down and now I’m just back like I was at TCU.”

Doctson is working with a new quarterback in Alex Smith and Keim points out a few examples of Smith throwing balls to Doctson while covered in hopes of having him outfight the coverage for the ball. That suggests the confidence in Doctson isn’t just internal and could lead to the kind of role Doctson was ticketed for when he went 22nd overall in 2016.