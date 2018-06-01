Lack of QB competition “paying dividends” for Broncos

AP

The Broncos held quarterback competitions the last two offseasons that ended with Trevor Siemian in the starting job and offenses that failed to impress in the regular season.

Denver is trying a different approach this season. They signed Case Keenum as a free agent and installed him as the unquestioned No. 1 in the offense, which means he’s taking all of the reps with the first team while Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly work with the backups.

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave says he’s already seen benefits from having one quarterback doing all the work with the starters.

“Case is working hard,” Musgrave said, via the team’s website. “It’s a new system for him, it’s a new system for everybody. Case is getting — exclusively — all the reps with the ones. We’re not splitting them like you would if you didn’t have an established starter, so he’s getting more concentrated work, and it’s paying dividends.”

As with all May statements about how good things look, Musgrave’s words should be taken with the grain of salt that comes with non-contact practices against your teammates. More of the same come the preseason would provide stronger reason to believe that the Broncos’ biggest offseason move will pay the necessary offensive dividends come September.