Lamar Miller: Adrian Peterson would help us

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson spends a lot of time in Houston and has made frequent mention of the Texans as a team he’d like to play for as he tries to find a place to continue his playing career in 2018.

Any move in that direction would likely impact Texans running back Lamar Miller‘s usage during the coming season, but Miller said during an appearance on NFL Network that he isn’t opposed to the idea of Peterson joining the club.

“I used to look up to Adrian Peterson growing up,” Miller said. “He runs the ball hard. He’s a great running back. He’s been a great running back in this league for years. It would be good to have him join us, just his leadership, seeing the things he’s done in previous years, that I feel like I could probably learn from him. It would help us out as a team.”

The Texans haven’t shown any signs of making a move for Peterson, who split last season between the Saints and Cardinals. He was part of a deep running back group with the Saints and showed little sign of being a fit for that kind of use before having a couple of strong pre-injury outings as the lead back in Arizona.

With Miller and the expected return of D'Onta Foreman from an Achilles injury, the Texans situation would seem to be closer to the one with the Saints so Miller may not be getting the chance to learn from Peterson this year.