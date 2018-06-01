Laquon Treadwell faces “important” season, whether he admits it or not

Posted by Charean Williams on June 1, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
AP

The Vikings used the 23rd overall pick on receiver Laquon Treadwell in 2016. He has 21 catches for 215 yards and no touchdowns in two seasons.

Tredwell, 22, played 80 offensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps as a rookie and 500 offensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps last season.

It seems obviously Treadwell needs to show more, do more and be better in his third season.

“It’s important any time you are in your third year; it’s important,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He is continuing to get better. I think he stopped being so hard on himself and is just letting it flow now. I think that is part of it.”

But Treadwell shrugged off the idea it’s a make-or-break season.

“I think it’s a make-or-break year for everyone, not just myself,” Treadwell said. “A lot of guys speak on it: Every year is a new year. You’ve got to reprove yourself. . . . I just don’t put the pressure on myself as a make-or-break year.”

The Vikings have a need for a No. 3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. They signed Kendall Wright to compete with Treadwell for the job.

5 responses to “Laquon Treadwell faces “important” season, whether he admits it or not

  1. mannnnn nobodys gonna look good with psycho keenum at qb, and hes prolly not gonna look much better with crazy kirk. come to the NO and c how a REAL treat u RIGHT!

    Not exactly the reaction you’d like to see from a 1st round pick. I bet he won’t shrug it off when the Vikings don’t pick up his $1.8M option for 2019. The way he’s been playing he’ll be lucky to get anywhere near what he got on his rookie contract.

    ———————————

    Stay in school and don’t sniff glue kids! ^^^^^

  4. I dug a little deeper into his contract. The Vikings gave him a four-year contract for $9.9M with $9.4M guaranteed. That’s why Treadwell shrugs it off. Even if he plays like dirt this year and next he’s still getting paid so why should he care. I bet he’ll care when it comes to his next contract. This guy only cares about his money.

    The Vikes are essentially stuck with him through next year since $1.15M of his $1.8M salary is guaranteed. Don’t expect much from him this year.

