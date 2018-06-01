Laquon Treadwell faces “important” season, whether he admits it or not

AP

The Vikings used the 23rd overall pick on receiver Laquon Treadwell in 2016. He has 21 catches for 215 yards and no touchdowns in two seasons.

Tredwell, 22, played 80 offensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps as a rookie and 500 offensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps last season.

It seems obviously Treadwell needs to show more, do more and be better in his third season.

“It’s important any time you are in your third year; it’s important,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He is continuing to get better. I think he stopped being so hard on himself and is just letting it flow now. I think that is part of it.”

But Treadwell shrugged off the idea it’s a make-or-break season.

“I think it’s a make-or-break year for everyone, not just myself,” Treadwell said. “A lot of guys speak on it: Every year is a new year. You’ve got to reprove yourself. . . . I just don’t put the pressure on myself as a make-or-break year.”

The Vikings have a need for a No. 3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. They signed Kendall Wright to compete with Treadwell for the job.