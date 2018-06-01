Mike McCarthy likes new approach to free agency

Getty Images

The Packers have had consistent success, so it’s hard to quibble with their methods. But with the change from General Manager Ted Thompson to Brian Gutekunst, some things have certainly changed.

Instead of prospecting for undrafted rookie finds, the Packers are filling some holes with veteran free agents, with recent signings of tight end Marcedes Lewis and tackle Byron Bell representing a new direction.

Gutekunst said after the draft he wasn’t finished adding to the roster, and that’s music to coach Mike McCarthy’s ears.

“I think it goes back to Brian’s comments, and just the conversations we had,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Player acquisition is a 12-month process, and there’s definitely a pool of players that come available at this time of year.”

Lewis is a capable blocker, and Bell’s a potential starter depending on the health of other players. But the Packers had shied away from such signings at this point in the offseason.

“This is a market that he wants to be active and aggressive in,” McCarthy said. “And once again, when it fits, we’re looking for an ability to improve. Any time you can add experience, and let’s not forget about the way these men fit into the locker room, their reputations, what they bring, that’s all part of it. Because you’re always focused on the chemistry and the culture of your locker room, and it’s just an opportunity to improve.

“I think we clearly have done that this week.”

Of course, other signings (specifically Martellus Bennett last year) didn’t work out as well, but the Packers are still sort of new at this kind of thing.