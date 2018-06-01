Minkah Fitzpatrick signs with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins waited a lot longer than their peers to start signing draft picks, but they are making up for lost time on Friday.

Shortly after word that sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong agreed to his deal came multiple reports that first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick has also signed with the team. Fitzpatrick’s deal is for four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Fitzpatrick, who was the 11th overall pick, won the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country in recognition of his work at Alabama last season. Fitzpatrick saw time at both cornerback and safety for the Crimson Tide and showed a knack for rushing the passer as well, which should lead to work in a variety of roles with the Dolphins as well.

The Dolphins were likely waiting for June 1 to start signing picks because of the salary cap ramifications involved with Ndamukong Suh‘s release earlier this offseason. Suh was designated a post-June 1 cut, which meant the team had to had to wait to realize the cap space associated with the move.

Miami has six draft picks left to sign with their mandatory minicamp taking place next week.