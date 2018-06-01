Mychal Kendricks visiting Browns Friday

AP

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks kicked off the week by visiting the Vikings and he’s ending it by meeting with another team.

Kendricks moved on to Oakland to meet with the Raiders after wrapping up his visit with Minnesota and, per multiple reports, he’s in Cleveland to talk to the Browns on Friday. Kendricks was released by the Eagles last week.

Kendricks said after his visit with the Vikings that he expects to have a decision next week about where he will play during the 2018 season. He also said that he’s looking for a spot where he can play a big role.

Cleveland has Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, James Burgess and 2018 fifth-round pick Genard Avery as part of their current linebacker group.