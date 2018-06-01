NFL suspends Victor Bolden four games for PEDs

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended 49ers receiver Victor Bolden the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Bolden is eligible to return October 1, following the 49ers’ September 30 game against the Chargers. He can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Bolden, 23, said he “unknowingly” used a supplement on the NFL’s banned substance list.

“As a professional athlete, I take full responsibility for not verifying the ingredients of the supplement,” Bolden said, via a statement released by the team. “In the future, I will be much better educated when choosing what to put in my body. It hurts to know that I will not be on the field with my team for the first four games of the season.”

Bolden played nine games last season, returning four punts for 23 yards and 19 kickoffs for 396 yards. He played 27 snaps on offense and 122 on special teams.

“Victor made an unintentional mistake, but learned a valuable lesson,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “Professional athletes must be meticulous in their supplement choices. We know Victor is disappointed, but we hope this is a reminder to all our players how important it is to make educated decisions on what to put in their bodies.”