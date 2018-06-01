NFL to sponsor a float in New York City Pride March

Getty Images

The NFL is going to show some pride.

According to Cyd Zeigler of Outsports.com, the NFL is sponsoring a float in the New York City Pride March on June 24, the first time the league has participated in the event.

The NFL float will feature former Chiefs and Patriots offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan, who came out publicly last year, along with former defensive back Wade Davis.

Also, 49ers assistant Katie Sowers, the league’s first openly gay coach, will march in the parade with Outsports.

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NHL are also registered to have floats in the parade. It will also mark the debut for MLB, along with the NFL.

The NHL participated last year, and the NBA and WNBA were the first sports leagues to participate in 2016.