Panthers troll Falcons over Julio Jones

Step aside, Saints-Falcons. Panthers-Falcons could become the best rivalry in the NFC South.

Atlanta receiver Julio Jones hasn’t shown up for Organized Team Activities. However, Jones showed up for Carolina quarterback Cam Newton‘s celebrity kickball tournament.

And the Panthers have seized on the opportunity to kick some sand in the face of the Falcons.

“Julio says hi @AtlantaFalcons,” the Panthers tweeted from their official account (and not from their burner account).

The Falcons have not yet responded. If they hope to take the rivalry next level (to, say, the heights of Jets-Patriots), they’ll file a tampering charge over this.