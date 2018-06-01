Pat Bowlen’s daughter is “disappointed” by “inaccurate comments”

Getty Images

Thursday saw dueling statements released by Beth Bowlen-Wallace, the daughter of longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, and the trustees appointed by her father to oversee the future of the team.

Bowlen, who has Alzheimer’s disease, appointed the trustees to determine whether any of his seven children meet prescribed criteria for succeeding him as the owner of the team. Bowlen-Wallace expressed interest in that role and the trustees responded by saying “that she is not capable or qualified at this time” and offered a reminder that any of Bowlen’s children need to “earn that opportunity through their accomplishments, qualifications and character.”

On Friday, Bowlen-Wallace responded by saying, via Mike Klis of KUSA, she is “disappointed” in what she terms “inaccurate comments” by the trustees.

“My dad has always encouraged me to be part of his organization,” Bowlen-Wallace said. “When I returned to Denver he wanted me to come work at the Broncos with him. I want to do what is in the best interests of my family, the team and Denver fans. I care deeply for my entire family and I would never do anything to create divisiveness in the family. It remains my sincere hope that I, together with my advisers, can sit down with the trustees and their advisors to resolve this situation.”

Neither the Broncos nor the NFL responded to Klis’ request for further comment on the matter.