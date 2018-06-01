Polls show public divided on anthem issue

Getty Images

The NFL wanted to find a way to put the national anthem controversy behind it, but polls indicate that’s impossible, as the public is sharply divided, with large numbers of Americans likely to oppose any policy the NFL could implement.

A HuffPost/YouGov survey found that 41 percent of Americans say that teams should be fined if their players kneel in protest, while 44 percent say they should not, with the rest undecided.

Separately, a Yahoo Sports/YouGov poll found 53 percent of NFL viewers said they support the policy, with 32 percent opposing and 15 percent saying neither or no opinion.

Those numbers indicate that there are tens of millions of Americans on each side of the issue, and that it’s impossible for the NFL to placate everyone. The anthem controversy hasn’t gone away. Last year Americans argued about the players who kneeled on the field, and this year Americans will argue about the players who stay in the locker room. But we’re along way from Americans agreeing on the issue.