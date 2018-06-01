Quincy Enunwa had been dealing with neck pain for three years

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa missed all of last season with a neck problem, but he said the issue was actually three years in the making.

Enunwa told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he first realized there was something wrong in Week 14 of 2015, and that the disk problem gradually worsened until he had surgery last summer.

“If it happens again, it’s not going to be like I have to have surgery again,” Enunwa said. “It’s going to be gradual just like this was. This happened three years ago and gradually got worse. I got hurt against the Titans in my second year, . . . and it got progressively worse.”

Enunwa said doctors told him the problem wasn’t life- or career-threatening, and he was surprised that his recovery included just months of rest.

“It was easy. There was no rehab,” Enunwa said. “I had the surgery. I had a brace for a little bit. I didn’t have the brace for long. I had to sleep a certain way for a few days. After that, it was nothing. I wasn’t allowed to run [in the beginning]. Otherwise, there was no rehab. Everything I did was for my legs, so when I got back I could run.”

Now he’s back to work in OTAs for the Jets, and wants to be “a difference-maker” for his team.

When well, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Enunwa gave indications he could do just that. In 2016, he caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns before the injury sidelined him.