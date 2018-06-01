Report: Dez Bryant willing to wait until training camp to sign

Getty Images

It’s not that Dez Bryant is without interest. Instead, the star receiver is patiently waiting “for the perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year, prove it deal,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Bryant is willing to wait until the start of training camp to find a new home, per Rapoport, barring a major injury of a player at the position during OTAs or mandatory minicamps.

Several teams have called with interest in Bryant.

Bryant turned down the Ravens’ multi-year offer soon after the Cowboys released him, preferring a one-year deal.

The Cowboys released Bryant, saving them $8 million against the salary cap.

Bryant, 29, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, and he has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.