Report: Dez Bryant willing to wait until training camp to sign

Posted by Charean Williams on June 1, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s not that Dez Bryant is without interest. Instead, the star receiver is patiently waiting “for the perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year, prove it deal,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Bryant is willing to wait until the start of training camp to find a new home, per Rapoport, barring a major injury of a player at the position during OTAs or mandatory minicamps.

Several teams have called with interest in Bryant.

Bryant turned down the Ravens’ multi-year offer soon after the Cowboys released him, preferring a one-year deal.

The Cowboys released Bryant, saving them $8 million against the salary cap.

Bryant, 29, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, and he has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.

12 responses to “Report: Dez Bryant willing to wait until training camp to sign

  4. The problem is that Dez Bryant is not a “plug and play” wide receiver. If I were a GM looking to add him to my team, I want him to have a solid 10-12 weeks with my starting quarterback. Let’s be real: Dez doesn’t run great (or even good) routes. He stutter-steps off the line. He is often just not where the quarterback expects him to be, and thus the quarterback needs to be able to adapt to him.

    Dez should take whatever contract he can get right this second so he can get started. That’s honestly his best chance at redemption. If he lets his ego keep him away from his future team for another month or two, that 1-year “prove it” contract is going to do nothing but prove that he’s done in this league.

  6. If his EGO could handle not being the main guy all the time, I’d love to see him in a Patriots uniform for a year or 2, but he’d want too much mullah…… just think how unstoppable the Pats would be inside the redzone with him along with all the other options they have…..YIKES!!!!
    Won’t happen though…..
    Go Pats!!!!

  7. Honestly don’t want Dez on the Pats. He is an egomaniac and that locker room has enough problems as is. Also highly doubt he can grasp the playbook. I think he’d be a total bust, similar to ocho cinco when he came here and his pjysical talent eroded. His smarts couldn’t keep h on the team. Same thing would probably happen w Dez.

  9. If the Patriots really cared about social justice, they’d cut Brady (just a rich spoiled brat) and sign Kaepernick and Reid. Maybe sign Dez too. Cut the white party animal Gronk.

  11. Lol…of course he’s willing to wait. It’s summer time…which means it’s time to sit on the porch in his rocking chair sipping on lemonade drank, rolling doobies, and talking about the good ol days when Chapelle Show was all the talk.

  12. Thats too funny. A 3rd tier receiver with no speed that cant run routes or catch the ball is willing ti “wait” for a contract.

    Dez will never get a better offer than the Ravens one. Thats what happens when you let your ego do your think8ng.

    Just Dez being Dez, falways a joke.

