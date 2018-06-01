Report: Russell Wilson part of group trying to bring baseball to Portland

Getty Images

Russell Wilson likes to dabble in baseball, but is transitioning from trying to play to trying to own.

According to Maury Brown of Forbes.com, the Seahawks quarterback has signed on as an owner/investor in a group trying to bring baseball to Portland.

The Portland Diamond Group is having a press conference this afternoon to announce plans, and Wilson and his wife Ciara are part of the group.

He won’t be the first quarterback to get involved in another sport this offseason, as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought a stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Wilson was drafted twice by Major League Baseball, and played in college. In two minor league seasons, the diminutive second baseman hit .229. He has also made frequent appearances in spring training camps. including with the Yankees this year.