San Diego AAF team to have coaching staff filled with NFL names

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is planning to bring professional football back to San Diego with former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz serving as the head coach of the franchise.

According to Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Martz’s coaching staff will be filled with many prominent names with NFL backgrounds as well.

Jon Kitna will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator with former Rams and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Larry Marmie serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Dre Bly will also coach on Martz’s staff.

Marmie has 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL serving most recently as a senior defensive assistant under Lovie Smith with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014-15. Kitna spent parts of 17 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL after initially signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 1996.

Slater played parts of 20 seasons for the Rams before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. He’s spent the last seven years serving as an offensive line coach at Division II Azusa Pacific University. Houshmandzadeh and Bly spent a combined 23 seasons in the NFL with three Pro Bowl appearances between them.