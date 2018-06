Getty Images

Jerald Hawkins underwent surgery on his torn quadriceps, and the Steelers will place the offensive tackle on injured reserve, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hawkins was injured in Wednesday’s organized team activity.

The Steelers made Hawkins a fourth-round pick in 2016, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder.

Hawkins, 24, saw action in five games with one start last season. He played 48 offensive snaps.