Tom Telesco: Philip Rivers’ vote for Antonio Gates “noted and accounted for”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said this week that bringing back tight end Antonio Gateswould get my vote” as part of the team’s plan to move forward without Hunter Henry after Henry tore his ACL during a recent practice.

The Chargers said earlier this offseason that they’re moving on without their longtime star, although that was before Henry’s injury. During a chat with fans on the team’s website on Friday, General Manager Tom Telesco said they heard what Rivers had to say but that there’s been no change in plans at this point.

“Would be a natural fit, right? I saw that Philip voted for it,” Telesco said. “When it comes to roster moves, we are not a democracy. But we are not a dictatorship either. His vote was noted and accounted for. Antonio’s accomplishments and contributions to this organization are immeasurable. We will see what the future holds. I don’t have an update at this time.”

The Chargers did sign a tight end this week in undrafted rookie Austin Roberts. He joins Virgil Green, Sean Culkin and Braedon Bowman as in-house options in L.A.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Tom Telesco: Philip Rivers’ vote for Antonio Gates “noted and accounted for”

  1. That’s the diplomatic way of saying, “We’ll take your input into consideration. Bless your heart, Phillip”. This is the organization that thought it was a good idea to abandon San Diego for a city where no one even wanted them, so they’re stuck playing in a small soccer stadium they can’t even fill. They’re like the disgraced and toxic rich guy who leaves his former city in shambles and obnoxiously barges his way into your own neighborhood.

  2. In other words it’s not happening. But in the true Spanos tradition, we will act like we are considering it.

  3. Is Telesco really that dumb? He needs a tight end and a first ballot Hall of Famer who has spent his entire career in San Diego, and whom Rivers wants, is available. What am I missing?

  4. The team looked okay last year but really Tom hasn’t proven he has a clue what he is doing. This offense can be really good this year with a threat at tight end. I just hope Toms ego isn’t getting in the way. Maybe Gates just doesn’t want to come in until near the end of camp. At this point he probably can get in shape without it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!