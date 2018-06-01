Tom Telesco: Philip Rivers’ vote for Antonio Gates “noted and accounted for”

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said this week that bringing back tight end Antonio Gates “would get my vote” as part of the team’s plan to move forward without Hunter Henry after Henry tore his ACL during a recent practice.

The Chargers said earlier this offseason that they’re moving on without their longtime star, although that was before Henry’s injury. During a chat with fans on the team’s website on Friday, General Manager Tom Telesco said they heard what Rivers had to say but that there’s been no change in plans at this point.

“Would be a natural fit, right? I saw that Philip voted for it,” Telesco said. “When it comes to roster moves, we are not a democracy. But we are not a dictatorship either. His vote was noted and accounted for. Antonio’s accomplishments and contributions to this organization are immeasurable. We will see what the future holds. I don’t have an update at this time.”

The Chargers did sign a tight end this week in undrafted rookie Austin Roberts. He joins Virgil Green, Sean Culkin and Braedon Bowman as in-house options in L.A.