Tyrod Taylor: I still feel that I’d done more than enough to stay

AP

Tyrod Taylor felt he did “more than enough to stay” in Buffalo, but Bills coach Sean McDermott made a decision to move on. Taylor now is the starter in Cleveland for however long he is the starter in Cleveland, and AJ McCarron and Josh Allen have arrived in Buffalo.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News asked Taylor when he realized he wasn’t McDermott’s guy.

“Whether I was or whether I wasn’t, I’m not there anymore,” Taylor said. “That’s his decision moving forward. I still feel that I’d done more than enough to stay where I was. But at the end of the day, they made a decision to move forward, and that’s their decision.”

Taylor said McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane kept him informed of trade talks before the Bills sent him to the Browns on March 9. He said the phone conversation informing him of the trade “wasn’t a bad one.”

“There was actually a positive energy on both sides,” Taylor said.

Taylor has moved on like the Bills have moved on, ready to try to do in Cleveland what he did in Buffalo in helping end the Bills’ long playoff drought.

“I’m excited, happy with the place that I’m at now and the team that I’m playing for, and I’m excited about the opportunity,” he said.