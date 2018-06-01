Vita Vea already showing off his strength

AP

Strict (sort of) limits apply to what teams can do during offseason workouts. Contact is prohibited but most observers are more confused than J.R. Smith (timely!) over what that exactly means.

Enough contact is permitted (or at least happening) in Tampa to allow coach Dirk Koetter to develop an admiration of 350-pound rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea.

“What we’ve seen is a guy that his weight definitely has not affected him,” Koetter said Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s got an excellent motor and he is a very strong human being. I mean, you can ask those guards that are playing against him. I mean he’s got a move with that inside arm. I’ve seen him lift 300-pound men off the ground with one arm. It’s impressive, his strength.”

Again, it’s unclear how hard they’re going at it, and specifically how much resistance Vea is facing when he shows off his strength.

But let’s not miss the point. He’s lifting 300-pound men off the ground with one arm. Which suggests that havoc will be wreaked when it’s time for Vea to go full speed.