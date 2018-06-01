Waiting for the “dramatic turn” in Kaepernick case to come

Getty Images

As noted on Thursday, the “dramatic turn” in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance promised by lawyer Mark Geragos presents its own drama. Either Geragos delivers or he doesn’t, and he’ll take the heat that goes along with writing a check that reality couldn’t honor if there is no dramatic turn.

So as we wait for the dramatic outcome to the promise of a dramatic turn, let’s spend some time wondering what it may be. Geragos suggested that someone would be dropping a dime, which presumably would cause the NFL to drop a deuce. (Geragos actually said someone will “dime out” the NFL, but if I didn’t phrase it as “dropping a dime” it would have looked odd to use “drop a deuce.” And I never turn down a chance to use “drop a deuce.” And now I’ve been able to use “drop a deuce” three times. Actually, four.)

So if someone is going to be dropping a dime, it would have to be someone who knows what’s been going on. While discussing the Geragos claim during Thursday’s PFT Live, I wondered aloud whether the dime-dropper will be former NFL P.R. executive Joe Lockhart, who surely knows what was going regarding any potential coordination (collusion) between the league office and the teams in order to keep Kaepernick unemployed. With word emerging on Wednesday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had testified that he was “proud” to see Lockhart gone, maybe Lockhart decided to take the gloves off.

Although it’s been impossible to track down any details in the day or so since Geragos said what he said, I get the feeling it’s not Lockhart. I get the feeling it could be someone in even better position to drop the kind of dime that would indeed result in, well, it would be immature to use it a fifth time.