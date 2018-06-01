Waiting for the “dramatic turn” in Kaepernick case to come

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
Getty Images

As noted on Thursday, the “dramatic turn” in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance promised by lawyer Mark Geragos presents its own drama. Either Geragos delivers or he doesn’t, and he’ll take the heat that goes along with writing a check that reality couldn’t honor if there is no dramatic turn.

So as we wait for the dramatic outcome to the promise of a dramatic turn, let’s spend some time wondering what it may be. Geragos suggested that someone would be dropping a dime, which presumably would cause the NFL to drop a deuce. (Geragos actually said someone will “dime out” the NFL, but if I didn’t phrase it as “dropping a dime” it would have looked odd to use “drop a deuce.” And I never turn down a chance to use “drop a deuce.” And now I’ve been able to use “drop a deuce” three times. Actually, four.)

So if someone is going to be dropping a dime, it would have to be someone who knows what’s been going on. While discussing the Geragos claim during Thursday’s PFT Live, I wondered aloud whether the dime-dropper will be former NFL P.R. executive Joe Lockhart, who surely knows what was going regarding any potential coordination (collusion) between the league office and the teams in order to keep Kaepernick unemployed. With word emerging on Wednesday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had testified that he was “proud” to see Lockhart gone, maybe Lockhart decided to take the gloves off.

Although it’s been impossible to track down any details in the day or so since Geragos said what he said, I get the feeling it’s not Lockhart. I get the feeling it could be someone in even better position to drop the kind of dime that would indeed result in, well, it would be immature to use it a fifth time.

22 responses to “Waiting for the “dramatic turn” in Kaepernick case to come

  2. Who ever/what ever it is, I’m sure the left will make it sound like a “Smoking Gun” that will mostly likely only be a empty water pistol.

  3. A man’s family was just awarded $4 after the cops shot him in his own garage. But you want to whine about the kneeling.

  5. The only dramatic turn I am waiting for is Kaepernick’s admission is that he is unstable.

  8. Remember kids, if you don’t stand for the anthem, you may as well move to north korea, where they’ll make you… stand for the anthem. wait… how does freedom work again?

  11. Rumor has it the NYT has some recording about the owners discussing the issue during the owner’s meetings in october. Supposedly they fear ongoing politization by the president.

    In the end, proving he is being blackballed will have to be done by concrete testimony/documentation.

    Did this attorney play his hand too soon, or not? I am not sure it’s the right thing to do, but I could be wrong.

  12. If Geragos had anything, this would already be over. He is shooting up a flare hoping that someone will come to his rescue. The ship is taking on water and slowly sinking below the surface.

  13. How did this goofball go from defending convicted murderer Scott Peterson, pedophile Michael Jackson to throwing a hail-mary money grab for Kap ? Something tells me that this dramatic turn is never going to happen.

  14. I would like to let the NFL and players know that we are no longer fans we are customers ,the customer is always right !

  15. It makes you look bad that you’ve carried his water for such a long time. Hate BB, Love Kaepernick, a gimmick QB. You made your bed.

  17. I doubt that Kaepernick is paying Mark Geragos even one nickel in legal fees out of his own pocket. I’m certain his legal expenses are being funded by groups who’s political agenda Kaepernick serves. Or alternatively Geragos is doing this case pro bono in order to make a name for himself so that (win or lose) he can launch his own political career.

  18. Open letter to those who are as sick of this whole foolish thing as I am:

    The ONLY way that we, the gum-chewing public can do anything about this is simple: Don’t respond.

    ALL these columns, especially florio’s, are written in such a way as to provoke people like us, who are sick of the whole silly thing, so we respond, which the ‘writer’s’ use to show how provocative and controversial they are, how they aren’t afraid to WARNING – STUPID STATEMENT COMING!!! speak “truth to power”, and other nonsensical statements.

    Just ignore it.

    WE CAN DO THIS!!!!

  22. He has nothing. Why hold on to it, why tease it, why give the NFL warning it’s coming??? Just smash them over the head with it. Why would Seattle or Baltimore even bring him in if this were the case anyways? They wouldn’t waste their time. Kap himself is the one that left the job he already had, he opted out of his contract. He should have let the 49ers cut him. Heck he’d have a job with the Ravens if his girlfriend didn’t blow it for him. The fact is only a few teams actually need a QB, a few more need a back-up. Of those teams, if a few decide individually that they would never sign Kap there’s no case here. Even if a single team came out and said they will never sign him there’s no case here. A smoking gun better have documentation of a conspiracy as well, because “I was told” isn’t going to cut it.

