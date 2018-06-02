Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants the ability to adjust his next deal on the fly

As the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue to not make any obvious progress toward fixing a contract that desperately needs to be adjusted to reflect his status as the best quarterback in football (or, at very worst, second best — that should keep the Patriots fans from having a Saturday morning conniption), plenty of creative terms have been bandied about in order to protect him from further changes in the market.

Here’s the latest possible tweak to the deal, and arguably the least likely to ever happen: Mike Garafolo of NFL Media recently reported that Rodgers wants “some sort of out clause” that would allow him to renegotiate the deal if/when (when) it’s leapfrogged by other quarterbacks.

Under his current deal, which had a new-money average of $22 million per year when signed in 2013, Rodgers has seen in less than two years a parade of lesser quarterbacks leave him in the dust, as the baton of highest-paid quarterback has hot potato’ed from Andrew Luck to Derek Carr to Matthew Stafford to Jimmy Garoppolo to Kirk Cousins to Matt Ryan, who has a new-money average of $30 million per year.

Whatever Rodgers gets on his next deal, someone eventually will pass him by. Surely, the Packers won’t agree to let Rodgers’ contract expire on the spot, forcing them to pay him more or to risk losing him.

It could be that Rodgers has decided to ask for something that aggressive in order to get the Packers to offer a term that would be more realistic. Multiple players have tried in recent years to tie their compensation to a percentage of the salary cap, with any future increases in the total available dollars reflected by commensurate increases in the dollars paid to the player. Rodgers also could ask for a provision that ensures he’ll always be the highest-paid quarterback by requiring his contract to immediately match the annual average of the contract given to anyone who achieves a new high-water mark.

However it plays out, the Packers have no reason to give Rodgers a ticket to the open market whenever someone makes more money than him. And if Rodgers insists on that, the Packers need to simply say to him, “You’re under contract for two more years, and we will tag you for the next two years after that.”

And that’s really the lesson for all quarterbacks to learn, as a result of the Rodgers deal from 2013. When committing for seven years, the market will at some point pass you by. So, you know, don’t commit for seven years.

16 responses to “Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants the ability to adjust his next deal on the fly

  1. Aaron Rodgers must have one of the most fragile egos in history.

    I pray the Packers organization is dumb enough to grant his wish.

  2. What did he think was going to happen after signing such a long contract? They want the huge signing bonus and then pissed when a few years down the road, another player is making more. Sign a shorter deal then

  3. He could refuse to sign a long term contract and just sign yearly contracts that make him the highest paid.

    Of course, then he doesn’t get that big up front signing bonus check or any security in case of injury/decline in play.

  4. How about this. The Packers will pay you $1M per game for every game you win. Additionally the Packers will pay you $5m per game for every postseason game you win.

  5. The thing about a contract…it has to work for both parties.

    If Rodgers wants a clause that ensures he’ll always be the highest paid QB… then surely he’ll agree to a clause where he only gets paid if they win a championship.

  6. Seems like he just wants some form of Favored Nations clause in his contract to essentially ensure he is always pegged to the highest salary in the league….will be interesting to see what happens if a few QBs end up getting such a clause

  7. It’s clear Rodgers isn’t enamoured with the Packers organization and the moves they’ve made and not made over his time in Green Bay, and it’s becoming clear that another Super Bowl isn’t coming soon. So given he’s stuck in a bad situation with the Packers, he’s going for max pay.

  10. nhpats says:
    June 2, 2018 at 10:31 am
    How about this. The Packers will pay you $1M per game for every game you win. Additionally the Packers will pay you $5m per game for every postseason game you win.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    That would require a Super Bowl win just to match what Matt Ryan is getting.

    15-1 regular season (which is pretty much a lock to earn the bye) = $15m

    Divisional round, NFCCG and Super Bowl at $5m per win = another $15m

    Total of $30m.

    The best part about this story will be watching the purples hop, twitch, and grunt. This should be glorious.

  12. Norseman – if he’s that unenamoured, why wouldn’t he go put himself in a position to win elsewhere? It says a lot about who he is.

  13. If he cared about winning, he would go elsewhere or demand a say in player signings.

    You take a long-term deal you trade money for security. Play under year-to-year contracts otherwise.

  14. Kirk Cousins has irrevocably changed the way the NFL does business with player contracts. But, unless a guy is willing to do what Cousins did, ie, roll the dice on successive one-year/franchise deals with no long-term security, they won’t capitalize like he has.

  15. The Rodgers era in Green Bay is nearing it’s end. When players start discussing or leaking how and what the conditions of employment will be in a public forum, the relationship is headed for the cliffs. Seen it before. Good luck Packers.

  16. Seems like it would be more prudent to have his salary be a fixed percentage of the salary cap and have it scale accordingly.

