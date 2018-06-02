Clay Matthews needs surgery for broken nose at softball game

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is probably wishing he had worn his helmet at a charity softball game today.

Matthews confirmed that he suffered a broken nose when he took a line drive to the face.

“Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes,” Matthews wrote on Twitter. “I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious.”

Matthews was pitching in the charity softball game, which also included other Packers players, when a batted ball drilled him directly in the face, knocking him down. He got up and ran off the field, covering his face, and was taken to the emergency room.