Clay Matthews takes line drive to face in charity softball game

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews appears to be OK despite what could have been a nasty blow to the head at a charity softball game.

Video of the incident shows Matthews pitching and having a line drive come right back at him, drilling him in the face and knocking him down. Matthews quickly got back up but walked off the field, covering his face.

Fortunately, his teammate Davante Adams said shortly afterward that Matthews was OK.

“I wanted to let everybody know Clay is all right,” Adams said. “He’s got a little boo-boo on his nose, but he’ll be all right. He’s a tough guy.”

NFL teams are always concerned any time a player does anything off the field that could result in injury, but a charity softball game is usually a low-impact sporting event. Matthews was unlucky to get hit in the face, but lucky not to have anything more than a little boo-boo.