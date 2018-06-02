Delanie Walker declares himself the best tight end in the NFL

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker has a high opinion of himself.

Walker believes that he — not Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce — is the best tight end in football.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m the best tight end in the league in all phases,” Walker said, via the Tennessean. “Blocking, run blocking, catching the ball, breaking tackles, stuff like that. At the end of the day, if you don’t feel like that you shouldn’t be in the league.”

Walker said he’s been focused this offseason on his conditioning and believes he’s primed for a big season at age 34.

“Every year I try something new,” Walker said. “I don’t eat pork, I don’t drink alcohol. That’s been helping me, keeping me fit and in shape. Just go out here and I try to bust my butt every day in the weight room, on the field, and it’s tended to work so I’m going to stick to that regimen.”

He’ll need to have a big season, to match his big talk.