Ex-tackle Mike Adams loses 68 pounds, hopes to return to NFL at tight end

Getty Images

Mike Adams was a talented enough offensive tackle that the Steelers took him with a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and he started six games as a rookie. But his career stalled both in Pittsburgh and then in Chicago, and he was out of football last year.

Now he’s hoping for another chance, at a new position.

Adams has lost 68 pounds, from 323 to 255, and he’s hoping to get another chance to play in the NFL, as a tight end.

“I want to give it another shot and get after it,” Adams told the Rivalry podcast. “I love the game. It’s what I want to do. It’s who I am.”

Adams looks like he’s in very good shape, and he wrote on Twitter that it’s primarily about eating right.

“Diet is key for the weight loss mixed with good ol hard work in the weight room and yoga studio to get cut up,” Adams said.

Making it at a new position after a year out of football is a tall order, but he’s eager to show some team what the slimmed-down version of Mike Adams can do.