Johnny Manziel: I’m here for a reason; I’m here to play ball

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel had his “Welcome to the CFL” moment early in his preseason debut against the Toronto Argonauts. The incident led to the Hamilton backup quarterback exchanging words with an Argonauts player.

“I was trying to help a guy up out of the pile and he wanted to say some foul stuff,” Manziel said, via Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun. “Listen, I’m not here to be pushed over. You can come at me because my name is in the papers or on TV, so you can come at me. I’m not backing down. I’m here for a reason. I’m here to play ball, and I’m not going to be treated like [expletive]. It is what it is.”

Manziel replaced starter Jeremiah Masoli with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 80 yards in five possessions.

“I felt like I was able to get in there and handle the situation well, get some completions and get the guys some balls,” Manziel said.

Manziel marched the Ticats to the Toronto 12 in the third quarter before an intentional grounding call backed the ball to the 34 and Hamilton ended up turning it over on downs.

“That was the worst call of the century,” Manziel said. “My whole life I have been taught to throw it right at the stick that marks the down. I thought I got it there. He [the official] told me I was about a yard short. That’s the first time I have heard that. That’s new to me.

“I thought when he was coming to talk to me he was going to tell me that. You know . . . I’m still learning a lot of things up here. I’m jogging into the locker room at halftime with zeros on the clock, and we have another play. There are going to be some of those growing pains. Coach [June] Jones told me that when I got here. But we’ll take them in stride.”