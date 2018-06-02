Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Bills TE Charles Clay has gone from Josh Allen’s fantasy team to his actual team.

Don’t assume Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake will be the starter.

Patriots RB James White tried to downplay the absence of QB Tom Brady from OTAs.

The Jets have yet to announce plans for commemorating the 50-year anniversary of their only Super Bowl appearance.

Former Ravens LB Ray Lewis is promoting a casting call for an independent film to be shot in Baltimore. (So is the movie about . . . oh, never mind.)

Browns coach Hue Jackson raised $30,000 by finally jumping in Lake Erie. (How much more could he have raised if he’d kept swimming in any direction away from Cleveland?)

A Steelers fan spent five years getting a team mural tattooed on his arm, and it’s awesome.

Bengals DE Michael Johnson says DE Carlos Dunlap, who has been absent from OTAs, will be back for the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The Texans are facing a second lawsuit from former cheerleaders for the team. (How long until owner Bob McNair makes a comment about this for which he apologizes and then later says he regrets apologizing for?)

Don’t look now, but Jaguars QB Blake Bortles could be improving.

Even with the Colts adopting a more fast-paced offense, the team will still be relying on deep throws to WR T.Y. Hilton.

The Titans, who per the team’s website have never had a player kneel during the national anthem, expect no issues with the league’s new policy.

Plenty of Chiefs players have been caught up in the Fortnite frenzy.

Chargers seventh-round RB Justin Jackson has been described by his college coach as a “unicorn.” (That’s good, right?)

Several Raiders players have gotten swept up by the NBA Finals.

Broncos G.M. John Elway would love to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods at Augusta.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott sprang for a private jet to take his offensive linemen on a fishing trip.

Former Giants C Shaun O’Hara thinks QB Eli Manning could have a career year in 2018.

For how long will the Eagles be able to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz?

Before resigning amid the team’s cheerleading scandal, former Washington executive Dennis Greene had been demoted.

Says Lions special-teams coordinator Joe Marciano of P Sam Martin: “He’s hitting five-ohs out the wazoo.” (That’s good, right?)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets plenty of sleep.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen impressed while taking batting practice at Target Field.

The Bears are expecting plenty from TE Trey Burton.

Falcons WR Julio Jones had nothing to say to reporters covering Cam Newton‘s celebrity kickball event.

Things are looser at Panthers practices this offseason.

Saints rookie Natrell Jamerson is adjusting to the switch from safety to cornerback.

Bucs WR Jesus “Bobo” Wilson could be on track to winning a 53-man roster spot.

The Cardinals have announced dates and times for training-camp practices.

Rams DT Ndamukong Suh doesn’t care much for the first two phases of the offseason program, but he’s a firm believer in Phase Three.

Efforts to resolve a sexual assault lawsuit against former 49ers RB Jarryd Hayne have been unsuccessful.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny‘s first pitch at a recent Marlins game was uneventful. (Which is pretty much the goal of everyone who throws a first pitch.)